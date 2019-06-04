Wisconsin laws on data breaches need to be tougher, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Only Kentucky and Mississippi have lower rankings in protecting consumers from all too frequent data breeches and the governor and Legislature need to do something about that.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, notes Donald Trump's "shenanigans" involving the McCain destroyer controversy and disaster aid to Puerto Rico and comments that 48,000 Puerto Ricans served in Vietnam like did John McCain while Trump never did.
In a column on the Janesville Gazette's website, Steve Walters wonders if the state's first climate change report will start the debate all over again? There'll be questions whether predictions made five years ago are still valid and arguments over the validity of the new predictions.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says he remembers when Donald Trump Jr. was quite loud about his love for gun silencers, even cutting ads for a manufacturer of them. He's not saying much now, though, since the Virginia Beach mass shooter used silencers to abet his sneak attack.
Blogger Jeff Simpson comments on the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty joining the "frivolous" defense of a lawsuit that's aimed at Scott Walker's anti-union Act 10. Simpson says WILL, "which sues anytime a Dem sneezes" is using a "teacher" to claim that if Act 10 is destroyed she won't be able to teach.