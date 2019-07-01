Wisconsin's right wing has been handed another easy victory by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, complains Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He quotes attorney Lester Pines about the court's decision to overturn a previous decision that the superintendent of schools needs to have school policies reviewed by the governor: "It's nice to know we can predict the outcome of cases before the State Supreme Court before they're argued."
Don't get excited about Robert Mueller testifying before Congress, advises Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. Even if Mueller presents new facts, which is highly unlikely, there is no evidence that Congress will take any action against President Donald Trump, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the Democratic debate last week show the progress we've made as a nation. He cites the performance of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his ability to talk freely about his gay husband as an example.
One Wisconsin Now is happy to see that the Democratic candidates for president all agree something needs to be done about the burdensome student debt afflicting the country. Meanwhile, OWN points out, Republicans refuse to even debate the issue.
The Beloit Daily News wants to know where's Congress on the Iran issue? The paper credits Trump for pulling back on an attack on Iran, but Congress needs to exercise its constitutional responsibility to make the decisions when it comes to attacking other countries.