WisconsinEye producer Steven Walters, writing on Urban Milwaukee, lists 10 issues he says Wisconsinites should watch for in Tony Evers' budget address Thursday evening. Those are: 1: Restore collective bargaining? 2: Repeal “right to work” law? 3: Criminal justice reforms? 4: “Red flag” law? 5: How big a gas tax increase? 6: How big a hike in minimum wage? 7: Freeze – or dial back – school choice? 8: Repeal of GOP limits on abortions? 9: New renewable energy standard? 10: New revenue options for local governments? Walters suggests using these benchmarks to score Evers' address based on your own political beliefs.
Dave Considine, a Democratic member of the Assembly from Baraboo, urges the inclusion of $63 million in the state budget -- the amount Tony Evers included in his last budget as superintendent of schools -- for school mental health programs. Considine, a former special ed teacher, notes the positive impacts he saw on students who had access to adequate services, and the negative impacts on those who did not.
Gridlock isn't all bad, writes George Mitchell on the Right Wisconsin blog. He says Gov. Evers was right to veto the GOP's tax proposal because it is not sound policy to use one-time monies to make permanent tax cuts. He also agrees with Evers' objection to the GOP making its own proposal before even hearing his. Given the state's political gridlock, Mitchell says Evers is also likely to fail in any attempt to raise business taxes to offset a tax cut for the middle class. A recent Badger Institute study states that high marginal tax rates for business and individuals put the state at a competitive disadvantage. Mitchell proposes a way to compromise, but says that for now, political theater will likely continue.
Katherine Loughead, writing for the Badger Institute, also contributes to the Right Wisconsin blog a piece explaining why she thinks Wisconsin should reform its standard tax deduction despite Evers' veto of the GOP's proposed tax bill. She says Wisconsin's sliding-scale deduction is complicated and is so progressive that higher income earners get no deduction at all.
James Widgerson, another Right Wisconsin contributor, takes on the issue of the Wisconsin Realtors Association withdrawing its support of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn. He addresses First Amendment rights, what he labels hypocrisy by WRA, and also writes: "Matters of taxation and land regulation are best left in the hands of the legislature, not judges. If Hagedorn loses, we’re that much closer – and the Realtors are that much closer – to rule by an activist leftwing judiciary. Is that really what the members of the WRA want?"