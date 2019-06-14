Political Environment blogger James Rowen expresses his chagrin over recent decisions that he says will ensure that smog continues over the southeast Wisconsin lakeshore. He's especially miffed that Democratic attorney general Josh Kaul is defending a Scott Walker-supported weakening of clean air standards for Foxconn. They say that elections have consequences, he quips. Or not.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Jon Peacock of the Wisconsin Budget Project says a Republican mistake will give Democratic governor Tony Evers a shot at apportioning tax cuts from online sales. The error, committed by GOP legislators in their infamous lame-duck session, opens the door for Evers to help determine how $60 million in new online sales revenue can be used.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a fundraising letter he recently received from Donald Trump's "Team Trump 2020." The theme of the letter claims Trump has been the victim of Democratic broadsides when, in fact, he's done nothing wrong.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson parts ways with his normally favored Republican legislators over the Joint Finance Committee's initiative to give them the power to set fees to cover transportation costs without a full vote of the Legislature.
Taxation without representation, chimes in the Racine Journal Times. No decision on raising taxes should be made other than by the full Legislature. Tony Evers needs to veto this if it gets to his desk, the editorial adds.
Republican state Rep. Mike Rohrkaste of Neenah writes an oped column extolling the $231 million Joint Finance has added to the state budget for caregivers. He says the Republican effort will mean much for your loved ones.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska fears that former Madison alder Brenda Konkel will litigate the school board's vote to keep cops in the city's four high schools. He notes that she has filed an ethics complaint, insisting the tiebreaker vote by member Gloria Reyes violated city and school board ethics rules.