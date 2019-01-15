The government shutdown is hurting Wisconsin, says columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Wisconsin farmers, in particular, have their backs against the wall not only because of the shutdown but by the Trump tariffs that have put a huge dent in their exports to other countries, he notes.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman reports that the TPP agreement jettisoned by Donald Trump has rolled out its new agreement. He notes that the signatories, mostly Far Eastern nations, agreed on a 9 percent tariff on beef sold to Japan. The U.S tariff to Japan is 38 percent. Good luck, U.S. farmers, says Heinzelman.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's saddened by the front-page story in the Sunday New York Times that highlighted the woes facing UW-Stevens Point and other small colleges that service rural America. The story showed we are losing much more than we're gaining by cutting back liberal arts majors in favor of providing classes that favor profit-making careers, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that state Sen. Roger Roth, who helped spearhead the bills to take power away from new Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, was given a "pants on fire" rating for his insistence that the bills didn't take power from the two Democrats.
Will Flanders, the research director for the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, contends in a piece on Right Wisconsin that new Gov. Tony Evers is more interested in protecting the viability of Obamacare than making sure low-income Wisconsinites get coverage.