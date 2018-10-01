Brace yourselves and grab your grandkids, advises Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The McConnell court is now in view. This isn't really Trump's court, Rowen writes, but McConnell's, who made up for his failed attempt to limit Barack Obama to one term, but did the next best thing by engineering a right-wing court for the ages.
Meanwhile, following Friday's vote to send the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey believes that Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake's statement that his vote is predicated on a weeklong FBI probe of the sexual assault allegations is an Allen Drury moment, which he describes as straight out of Drury's classic book "Advise and Consent."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims last week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Brett Kavanaugh will go in the same historic bin as the Army-McCarthy hearings of the 1950s.
In a piece for Urban Milwaukee, William Holahan and Charles Kroncke, two veteran Wisconsin academics, predict a return to the pre-Obamacare days with Donald Trump's plans for health care, which in effect gives the power back to the insurance companies.
Noah Williams, director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, writes in a blog for Right Wisconsin that his studies show Wisconsin families are faring quite well with higher wages and lower taxes since 2010, the year Scott Walker was elected governor.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson chides Gov. Scott Walker and his administration for paying twice for the same loads of gravel for the Milwaukee Zoo interchange along the rebuilt I-94 leading into the city. He says he wonders who's really paying attention to the bills the state is paying.