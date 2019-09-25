In a column posted on WisOpinion, state Sen. Howard Marklein insists that almond "milk" isn't milk, veggie burgers aren't burgers and fake Swiss cheese isn't cheese. He explains why, in support of farmers in his district, he has co-authored "truth in labeling" legislation to make sure consumers understand exactly that.
Following the weekend's climate change demonstrations, columnist Bill Kaplan urges us all to listen to the young people. He frets over U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's continued dissing of climate change and the claims that it's all a hoax made by the president.
Speaking of climate change, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on the touching UN speech made by Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump's tweet, which, Heinzelman wonders, if he was mocking her. He posts a picture of the girl giving a dirty look to Trump as he walks by.
And on the same topic, Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes Scott Walker's tweet that "Communist China" emits more carbon dioxide than the U.S. and E.U. combined, a fact, he claims, means the problem isn't with capitalist countries. Rowen provides figures to show where Walker is wrong and is releasing yet more political smog.
In another WisOpinion posting, Andy Gussert, state director of the Boys and Girls Club, points out that more than 11 million kids nationally and more than 200,000 in Wisconsin are home alone after school without any adult supervision. After school clubs, like Boys and Girls, try to deal with that problem, but he adds that they need support to provide the services.
The ultra conservative blog site Right Wisconsin posts comments by the Republican Party of Wisconsin lambasting Gov. Tony Evers for scheduling the special 7th District election for Jan. 27th. RPW's Mark Jefferson claims the scheduling of an election on a Monday is nothing more than a "stunt."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that the Madison School Board didn't take any action on school resource officers before its self-imposed Sept. 15 deadline. Hence, he says happily, police in the high schools are safe for at least another year.