Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lectures Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy about his mistaken views about health care. "Hey, Sean Duffy," he writes to the northern Wisconsin congressman, state-regulated one-size-fits-all health care is not the free market, as Duffy has claimed. And the state's old high-risk pool was never "totally affordable" as the Republican has claimed as well.
Michael Leon, on his MalContends blog site, notes that Adams County is fighting for safe water amid a campaign for governor and continued Republican attacks on local control. He points to longtime residents working to regain local control over water and pollution regulations and how they're critically important to saving the country's water supply.
It was Mo Cheeks who forced Paul Soglin's hand to decide to run for another term as mayor, claims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Ald. Cheeks has been successful in his campaign so far, raising money and issues, Blaska says, but adds that like him, Soglin's no fan and doesn't want to see him as mayor.
In a WisOpinion column, state Rep. Dan Vruwink, Democrat of Milton, writes that changes are afoot for Wisconsin farmers. He says the formation of a new Dairy Task Force, on which he was made a member by State Ag secretary Sheila Harsdorf, has potential to make important policy changes in the state's dairy industry.
On the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's blog, staffers C. J. Szafir and Collin Roth predict what the repeal of Act 10 by the state Legislature would look like should Scott Walker be defeated the Democrats take over the Legislature. First, the two spokespeople for the conservative think thank say the likelihood of repeal is virtually impossible, but if it is repealed, the cost to local governments would be enormous.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen's fifth part in a 21-part series on how Scott Walker's environmental programs have hurt the state focuses on the Walker administration's sanctioning of wolf hunting and allowing hunters to train their dogs in woods inhabited by wolves.