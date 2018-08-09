"No-prison-visit Walker is a man without curiosity," blogs James Rowen on his Political Environment site, adding: "that's disturbing." Rowen is responding to Gov. Scott Walker's statements that he sees no need to visit prisons. Rowen is astounded that the governor wouldn't be curious what's going on inside the prisons that cost the state more than the entire UW System.
One Wisconsin Now's Scot Ross maintains that Walker's refusal to visit prisons is a shirking of his responsibilities as governor. He adds that Walker took the same position and refused to visit northern Wisconsin juvenile detention centers, which became an embarrassment to the state.
Meanwhile, Scott Walker's secretary of Revenue, Rick Chandler, takes to WisOpinion to extol the $100-per-child tax rebate and last weekend's sales tax holiday on school supplies as evidence that Walker is easing the tax burden on Wisconsin citizens.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate can't walk and chew gum at the same time. He singles out Leah Vukmir's comments that she doesn't want to talk about immigration until Donald Trump's wall is built. The blogger points out that could be years away, if at all. In the meantime, we shouldn't try to fix our immigration policies? he asks.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist, Christian Schneider, takes a different tack, writing that the GOP candidates could show "strength" if they would stand up to Donald Trump. He's surprised how Vukmir and her opponent Kevin Nicholson refused to differ with Trump on anything at a recent forum.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is ecstatic over the news that one of the members of the so-called Freedom Inc. has been issued citations for disorderly conduct and damage to property. The charges stem from disruptions at a recent Madison School Board committee meeting on police in the schools. Blaska was blocked and shouted down during the meeting by the same people, he says, who have disrupted County Board meetings, blocked streets and caused other disruptions.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a story that shows that younger doctors support a single-payer health system like Medicare-for-all. He also notes that the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has helped lower the costs to treat diabetes and increased treatment of opioid abuse.
Meanwhile, M.D. Kittle, who bills himself as an investigative reporter for the right-wing MacIver Institute, reports that Attorney General Brad Schimel is running full speed ahead on the lawsuit to declare Obamacare unconstitutional. Schimel joined Texas and other Republican attorneys general in filing the suit, which they base on the new tax cut law that removed penalties on people who don't buy health insurance.
Three local pediatricians, all officers of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, write a column for USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers to describe the impact of childhood poverty on health. Studies show that adequate food and healthy relationships help brain development in kids, they point out.