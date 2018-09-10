Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees Gov. Scott Walker's sudden interest in NFL players standing during the national anthem as an election year dog whistle. Rowen says the governor wants to mask his own sorry record on veterans in the state by distracting them from the real issues.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson adds that not only is Walker playing the race card, but he's scraping the bottom with his faux patriotic outrage and targeting African-American Dem lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes as being pro-kneeling.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal can't believe a Facebook posting by the Milwaukee County Republican Party that claims that Donald Trump gave up his billionaire lifestyle to "be humiliated, ridiculed and slandered in order to save the American people." Exactly, asks Liebenthal, what is he saving us from?
Writing on Right Wisconsin, conservative George Mitchell, an author of a prison-building plan implemented during Tommy Thompson's governorship, comments on the former governor reconsidering his position on building prisons. Mitchell thinks Thompson is overestimating the number of prisoners who shouldn't be behind bars -- and that's what Thompson bases his assumptions on that the state built too many prisons.
In another Right Wisconsin posting, state Sen. Duey Stroebel of Saukville contends that the state is on the right track with its transportation budget, borrowing less and spending prudently. Struebel, who has fiercely opposed plans to increase transportation revenue, contends that the Department of Transportation has saved big money in projects it has undertaken.
Wisconsin lawmakers need to step up and ban all fake marijuana products, the Racine Journal Times editorializes, pointing to incidents of rat poison being injected into some products. They should follow the lead of Illinois, which has already put stringent rules on the fake weed products.