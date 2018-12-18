Eric Bott, director of Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin, writes a blog for Right Wisconsin defending the Republican-controlled Legislature's lame-duck changes to the governor's and attorney general's powers. Instead of hysterics, let's talk about what really is in the legislation, writes Bott.
Also on Right Wisconsin, George Mitchell takes what he claims to be a detached look at the Scott Walker legacy. In the end, Mitchell feels Walker will get positive reviews for his Act 10 and the Foxconn deal. But there will be negatives like poor transportation management and corrections policies.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, suggests that Scott Walker and Donald Trump do some governing rather than constantly relying on rabble-rousing. Governing involves compromise and neither of these two men possesses that ability, he says.
The Republican grouches emerge when political power transfers, observes Dominique Paul Noth. He notes that this phenomenon dates back to Richard Nixon and how he did his best to keep Lyndon Johnson from reaching a Vietnam treaty before the '68 election. It continues to this day with Republicans trying to make life tough for a new governor of a different party.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters comments on the legions of advisers with which Gov.-elect Tony Evers has surrounded himself. Walters then takes a look at who they are and what they will mean to Evers' administration once he takes over next month.
Madison's slap-on-the-wrist juvenile justice policies are going to get someone killed one of these days, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He reports that two teens who have long been known to steal cars were at it again over the weekend.