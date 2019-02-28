Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson posts a data portrait of Scott Walker's years. He notes that the right-wing MacIver Institute has a comparison of 2011, when Walker took over, to 2018 when he was voted out of office. All of the categories show vast economic improvements, according to MacIver's calculations. Thompson points out that the national economy improved even more, noting that it would have been surprising had Wisconsin not improved, too. He supplies data to underscore his point.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Gov. Tony Evers is right: Wisconsin needs nonpartisan redistricting. He comments that we cannot have a functioning government if the politicians pick their own voters. His plan to turn redistricting over to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau is right on the mark, he maintains.
The Racine Journal Times insists that state criminal justice reform needs to be a bipartisan issue. The paper notes that shortage of public defenders because of low pay and says a Republican plan to alleviate the problem is on the money. The paper wants Gov. Tony Evers to join in on that in his new budget.
Cory Fish, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's director of tax, transportation and legal affairs, in a Right Wisconsin blog maintains that taxpayer-funded lobbyists are pushing legislation that will make property taxes worse. Fish is the business lobby's point man pushing against changes in tax law that would remove the "dark store" loophole that big box stores use to lower their property taxes to local government and schools. WMC contends that the "dark store" loophole isn't real.
The MacIver Foundation's M.D. Kittle tells of his podcast with U.S. Ron Johnson and how he hopes that the Senate GOP will come up with a different resolution than the one passed by the House to overturn Donald Trump's decision to declare an emergency at the Mexican border. Johnson now thinks the House's version is "too political" and really doesn't address whether Trump's declaration is unconstitutional.