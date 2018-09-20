Posting on Right Wisconsin, veteran Republican political operative Brian Fraley says in response to this week's Marquette Poll results that it's not time to panic just yet. The poll showed Scott Walker trailing his Democratic opponent Tony Evers by five points. It's not time to worry, Fraley adds, but don't kid yourself — all is not well.
Caleb Mills, an opinion writer for the national website Geopolitical Monitor, likewise wonders if the polls show that Walker is about to face the music in the mid-term elections. Nevertheless, Mills finds that Walker is a survivor and shouldn't be counted out yet.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the discovery years after the fact that the town of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County was granted permission to siphon more water out of Lake Michigan without any hearings or other notice. It began with the Tommy Thompson administration, continued under James Doyle and is now operating under Scott Walker — that shows just how the Wisconsin DNR has become a law onto itself, Rowen says.
Will Flanders, research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, contends that a recent study calls into question the need for more regulation of school choice in the state. The study he cites was conducted by the Libertarian think tank, the Cato Institute.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is wondering what Bill Clinton's wife is thinking about the Brett Kavanaugh charges. Blaska doesn't believe that Hillary Clinton is a credible interview on the Kavanaugh subject.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is concerned that much won't be decided on election night, Nov. 6. He points to a number of close races, including one in California that could force a run-off, delaying a decision until later in the month. Don't count on everything being settled that evening, he says.