State Sen. Robyn Vining, a Wauwatosa Democrat, writes in a column that appears on WisOpinion that Republican legislators prefer the "special interest" budget over the "people's budget." For one, she notes, 70 percent of Wisconsin people say they want Medicaid expanded and the first thing the GOP does is axe it from Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget.
Concordia College professor and Thiensville village president Van Mobley discusses the irony of Donald Trump's tariffs in a piece for WisOpinion. He claims that while at first glance tariffs look bad, in this era of the U.S. economy they are actually good, not only for the U.S, but the Chinese, too.
The Badger Institute's blog carries a piece by Ryan Berg of the conservative American Enterprise Institute that calls upon people to exhibit courage as a modern virtue. Time to quit running to "safe" places and invoking political correctness, he says, learn how to disagree better.
Research and innovation are the keys to the future of Wisconsin dairy farmers, writes new secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Brad Pfaff. He notes the early meetings of Dairy Task Force 2.0 which have highlighted the need for research and the funding needed to implement new ideas.
Blogger Jeff Simpson calls the columns being written by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's "clueless." Simpson writes that Walker's latest column in the Washington Times focuses on Venezuela and asks who wants to live in a country without free speech. Simpson says Walker forgets how he had people arrested for singing in Wisconsin's Capitol.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, meanwhile, says Walker is really competing with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for the title of Wisconsin's "shadow" governor. Rowen adds that his money is on Walker to capture the title of the state's "make believe" governor.
In a snarky post, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points out that Donald Trump says he recently received a beautiful letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last year he said he got a beautiful letter from North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un. Too bad our president can't write beautiful letters, he quips.