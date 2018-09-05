AFSCME-Wisconsin President Paul Spink, in a column posted on WisOpinion, contends that in order to fix Wisconsin, Scott Walker must go. Labor Day was a day to reflect on just what Walker's seven years in office have done to working people in the state, he says.
The MacIver Institute's Chris Rochester reports on the conservative think tank's latest price check that claims common back-to-school items are from 14 to 146 percent more expensive in Wisconsin. The blame, he contends, is Wisconsin's historic minimum mark-up law, a perennial target of MacIver.
The Right Wisconsin blog posts the text of House Speaker and Wisconsin's outgoing 1st District Congressman Paul Ryan's speech at the funeral of Sen. John McCain.
The Racine Journal Times, meanwhile, posts an editorial urging that Congress change the name of the Russell Senate Office Building to the McCain Office Building. The paper agrees with New York Senator Chuck Schumer that McCain's name on the building would be much more appropriate than Russell, since Sen. Richard Russell of Georgia was one of the Senate's most outspoken segregationist apologists.
Jen Zettle, the "engagement editor" of USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers, explains the new approach the papers, which range from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post-Crescent, and several others, will take to its opinion sections. Gone will be many op-eds and more stringent rules will apply to letters to the editor, she explains, and adds why the papers are making the changes.