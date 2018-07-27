Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes a One Wisconsin Now report that says Scott Walker donors are nailing down Foxconn contracts. Firms that donated $44,000 to Walker's gubernatorial coffers have secured $582,000 in Foxconn contracts, he notes, and adds that he's sure the figure would be much higher if you include the contracts that road builders are getting to build infrastructure for the plant.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, data wonk Bruce Thompson explores what he calls the rise of Federalist Society judges. He notes how the society of conservative lawyers has been influential in getting conservatives appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but also notes how influential it has been in turning the Wisconsin Supreme Court into a right-wing judiciary.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist, Christian Schneider, says that fans of both the Democrats and Republicans favor power over principle. He notes how Republicans lambasted Barack Obama when he enacted tariffs on motor vehicle tires to help American workers and now the same people are cheering Trump for enacting his tariffs, too. Dems have done the same, he contends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, who has been on a crusade against a School Board committee that's been studying how the district should use police in its schools, is unhappy that the committee didn't make a definitive decision at its meeting earlier in the week. He sees the issue of removing uniformed police from the high schools returning in the future.
"Trump, Amazon, Bezos and endless Twitter lies" writes Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He comments on Trump's latest broadsides against Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com, and points out that the president's "facts" are actually entirely wrong.
The Racine Journal Times weighs in on roaring arguments in Milwaukee over battery-powered electric scooters that are suddenly invading city sidewalks. Some want the Legislature to act, but the paper points out nothing can happen until January when legislators come back to session.