Scott Walker can't stop blaming former Gov. Jim Doyle for the problems Wisconsin faced back in 2010 when he was elected, insists Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. What Walker is doing is blaming Doyle for having to endure what the Republicans created in the economic meltdown of 2008, something every governor at the time had to do.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen's 11th installment on Scott Walker's eight-year war on Wisconsin's environment calls attention to the many changes Walker and his secretary of the DNR Cathy Stepp made to DNR regulations to favor private businesses over the public's interest.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is upset with appeals for campaign donations using scare tactics, something he accuses Democrats of doing all too often. He cites a recent one in which Dems fear the GOP will remain in control of the House unless you send money right now. Democrats better get their stuff together because we can't afford more losses, he contends.
Dustin Hinton, CEO of United Health Care Wisconsin, writes a piece for USA Today-Wisconsin giving advice to consumers who have to make decisions about what health care plan to enroll in during the open enrollment window this fall. Hinton, writing in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, stresses how important it is to be informed about the different plans and what they offer.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reiterates info about the arrests and other problems with the law that Democratic First District congressional candidate Randy Bryce has encountered during his life, claiming that voters might as well be probation officers questioning a client.
In a Right Wisconsin piece, Brian Sikma, a Republican policy adviser, says Tammy Baldwin's "Iran posturing" is endangering "American security interests." Sikma, who identifies himself as a National Guard officer, says Baldwin's support of weaker sanctions on Iran is evidence of being soft on the American enemy.