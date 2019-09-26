Political Environment blogger James Rowen chimes in on Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's comments that he might pursue another tax cut before his run for James Sensenbrenner's seat in Congress next fall. Rowen is aghast that with all the problems the state has funding road maintenance, replacing lead water pipes, preventing manure from polluting groundwater, Fitzgerald would actually propose tax cuts.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it's about time Congress decided to move toward impeachment of Donald Trump. The nation can't wait any longer as this man continues to ignore rules and laws and puts the republic at risk, he insists.
The Racine Journal Times isn't convinced that a pending bill to test "red light" cameras at Milwaukee intersections to electronically ticket traffic violators is at all a good idea. The paper says that experiences in other states show many problems with the system and that the real reason for them is to add to local coffers. The paper counsels legislators to move cautiously on this idea.
The Right Wisconsin blog attacks Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz for accusing Republicans of studying suicide prevention measures instead of actually funding them. The conservative website claims that Hintz is actually attacking Gov. Tony Evers and lists a series of studies that the governor has ordered.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a post on the MacIver Institute's blog, calls Gov. Tony Evers a liar over his reasoning why he has decided to hold the special election for the 7th District congressional seat on a Monday. He simply wants to depress the Republican vote, O'Donnell claims.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman has changed his mind about Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. He's been impressed with her campaign for the Dem presidential nomination, but is now turned off because she won't make the difficult decision to support the impeachment of Donald Trump.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska examines the Ukranian controversy and concludes that it's a lot about not much. There was no quid pro quo mentioned, Blaska claims after perusing the finally-released phone tape. The blogger also thinks that Joe Biden will be hurt more than Trump after this all settles down.