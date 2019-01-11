In a Progressive Magazine column that appears on Common Dreams, Ruth Conniff says "goodbye, 'divide and conquer.'" Writing about the inauguration of Tony Evers as governor, Conniff says we're now beyond the values of Republicans and Democrats and back to Wisconsin values that made Wisconsin great.
Republican state Sen. Dave Craig of West Bend sends a letter to new Gov. Tony Evers that's posted on Right Wisconsin, making the usual every-two-year plea for the end of Wisconsin's minimum mark-up law that's aimed at protecting small business from big corporations.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explains why the state's dairy farmers are doing so poorly. He outlines the reasons farmers have become so pinched and adds that as governor, Tony Evers needs to abandon the policies of his predecessor.
Noting Scott Walker's plans to lead the Wisconsin Trump re-election campaign in Wisconsin in 2020, Political Environment blogger James Rowen has some advice for the former governor. Remember how quickly Walker's pal Reince Priebus became expendable to Trump? It won't take much, Rowen says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on Donald Trump cheering about former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson for calling the paper today unmistakably biased against Trump. The blogger points out that the press is absolutely biased against any president, holding the person in that office accountable. Problem is, Trump doesn't understand that, he adds.
Conservative blogger Steve Prestegard said Wisconsin got a bright new leader this week, but it wasn't Tony Evers, whom he despises. Instead it was Matt LaFleur, the new head coach for the Green Bay Packers.