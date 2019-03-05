Rural Wisconsin definitely needs Medicaid expansion, something that former Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature refused to do since the advent of the Affordable Care Act. That's what columnist Bill Kaplan writes in a WisOpinion column in which he cites the desperate plight faced by the state's farmers. Community hospitals across the state face financial crisis without coverage for folks who can't afford regular insurance, he adds.
Scott Walker likes socialism, especially when it doles benefits his way, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger lists the many government-provided benefits that have benefited Walker in his years in public office. That's pure socialism at its best.
It happened with little notice, but the Donald Trump Foundation was dissolved last week after revelations of a "shocking pattern of illegality," writes Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. In addition to making illegal contributions, including paying for many personal benefits for Trump, the foundation coordinated illegally with his 2016 campaign, Heinzelman adds.
John Imes, executive director of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, has been in Phoenix, Ariz., the past several days attending the GreenBiz19 conference and posts a complete rundown of the ideas and reports that came from the conference on how to tackle some of the country's biggest environmental challenges.
Jacob Stampen, a UW-Madison emeritus professor, challenges the claim that there was a "blue wave" in Wisconsin during the 2018 elections. He cites stats in a column posted on WisOpinion, that he says show the results were not all that different than they were in 2018.
CJ Szafir of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty jumps into the Supreme Court contest between Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn and insists on the Right Wisconsin blog that Neubauer represents a threat to the state's school voucher program and, therefore, needs to be defeated.