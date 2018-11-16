Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson writes about what he sees as Banana Republic politics. Republicans are threatening to curtail the new Democratic governor's powers, but will actually need to repeal a law they passed in 2017. In other words, the wisdom of a law, according to GOP leaders, is based on who is in power in the governor's office.
Do Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald care one bit about public spending and fair elections? asks Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Not if their political advantages are at risk, he answers himself. Their latest move to restrict the new governor shows them to be the little dictators they really are.
While the Democrats swept statewide offices last week, writes state Rep. Leon Young in the Milwaukee Courier, we learned just how badly Wisconsin legislative districts are gerrymandered. The election showed just how much the gerrymandering has blocked voter choice.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska chides people like Young, claiming that the statewide Democratic margins have nothing to do with how the legislative districts are drawn. Dems always like to claim they were robbed, the blogger contends.
Using Dominique Paul Noth's analysis, Blaska is all wet. Noth provides a breakdown that he says shows just how Republicans cheated to get their results of actually gaining one legislative seat during Tuesday's election.
Based on the ridiculous comments he made following the mid-term elections, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if Donald Trump has ever voted. His descriptions of what occurs at polling places are pure fiction, Heinzelman points out.