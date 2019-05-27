Citing Republican legislative leader Robin Vos' false accusation that the governor made National Guard troops wait hours when welcoming them home from overseas, Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that dishonesty is the legislative Republican's reflex and government dysfunction is their goal.
Republican State Rep. Joan Ballweg, in a column that appears on WisOpinion, praises the GOP majority on the Joint Finance Committee in agreeing to increase educational aids by $500 million over the next biennium. Although it's less than Gov. Tony Evers proposed it still is the most aid in state history, she maintains.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, meanwhile, is appalled that Republican State Sen. Dale Kapenga thinks that special needs children should be in separate schools. Peterson says he doesn't know why it is, but Republicans seem intent to divide people up in our state into warring groups.
Following up on a post earlier in the week in which he reported that Madison black leader Kaleem Caire "has had enough" with swearing and unruly behavior by African-American children fighting for their cause, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says Caire has been "mau-maued" for speaking out.
In a posting on Right Wisconsin, Will Flanders, who is billed as the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, claims that U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is more interested in government-controlled health care than health care solutions.