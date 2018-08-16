USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers join with other Gannett newspapers nationwide in printing an editorial proclaiming that what their journalists do is far from fake news. They pursue real stories that right wrongs and help the least among us, the editorial points out. Gannett papers and more than 200 others are joining in an editorial protest of Donald Trump calling news media "the enemy of the people."
Fasten your seat belts, warns Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, the Evers-Walker race is going to be a bumpy ride. The blogger says he would like the race to focus on schools and the university and he's buoyed by the fact Evers is doing well in the polls against Walker.
Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, complains that Tony Evers poses a threat to education reform and choice schools. He says Evers has threatened to cut back voucher schools and thus is a bigger threat to school choice than previous Democratic gubernatorial candidates.
Government plays a big role in Milwaukee-Madison property valuations, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He says part of the reason that Madison's value is now greater than Milwaukee's is because of legislation that effectively land-locked Milwaukee into its traditional boundaries and its unable to grow by annexation.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal calls defeated Democratic candidate for the 1st District congressional nomination, Cathy Myers, the "sore loser" of the day. He notes how she quibbled with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporting that she lost by 20 points to Randy Bryce when the percentage was actually 19.2.
The Racine Journal Times doesn't like it that the Oscars has added a new category — "achievement in popular film" — to its awards ceremony this year. It's a gimmick to attract more viewers, which have been dwindling, the paper says. Isn't "best picture" enough? it asks.