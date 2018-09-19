In a column posted on WisOpinion, state Rep. Gary Hebl, a Sun Prairie Democrat, insists that fiscal irresponsibility is rampant both in Washington and in Wisconsin. He notes Donald Trump's tax cuts, which have ballooned the national debt, and Scott Walker's excessive use of air travel to get around state. And the GOP used to claim it was the party of fiscal responsibility, Hebl notes.
Milwaukee Ald. Cavalier "Chevy" Johnson, also writing on WisOpinion, says Democrats should take former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson at his word and work toward a bipartisan solution to the state's prison population problem. Johnson notes Thompson regrets his policies that hiked the state's prison population and has said the time has come to explore different options.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts that 1st District congressional candidate, Democrat Randy Bryce, is being opposed by his own brother, a cop. James Bryce says his can't take the anti-police rhetoric espoused by his brother and, consequently, will vote for Republican Brian Steil, according to Blaska.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey congratulates the Baraboo News Republic for fighting for open records to find out the real cause of the death of a Spring Green man who died on property that had been called contaminated. The paper forced official local government offices to release the cause, a service that the news media provides the public, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the latest Marquette University poll shows that Wisconsin voters have had it with the "Gov. Dirtypool von Scotthole." The poll gives Scott Walker opponent Tony Evers a five-point lead roughly seven weeks before the election.
One Wisconsin Now's Scot Ross is as direct as Rowen about the poll's results. OWN is the organization that exposed Scott Walker's nearly million-dollar travel expenses. Upon hearing the poll's results showing a five-point lead for Evers, Ross commented, "Looks like Scott Walker will be gassing the plane back up."
Blogger Jeff Simpson contends that the real Rebecca Kleefisch is now showing up in this fall's election campaign. Simpson says the incumbent Republican lieutenant governor is embarrassing herself with inane comments. Her contention that her November opponent, Democrat Mandela Barnes, was kneeling during the playing of the national anthem is one example, he adds.