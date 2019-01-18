Brian Hagedorn, the Appeals Court judge who is the conservatives' choice for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice this spring, posts a blog on Right Wisconsin entitled "Remembering and Protecting Religious Freedom." He cites a story about a conscientious objector who went on to win the Medal of Honor and thanks God that religious freedom is protected by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions.
The Racine Journal Times stands with those who want to make penalties for first-time drunk drivers more severe. The paper's not sure the offense should be a felony, but it should in the very least be a misdemeanor, not the equivalent of a traffic ticket as it is now.
Now that Scott Walker and his subservience to business and financial interests are gone, there already appear to be good things happening to tackle the problems with the state's groundwater being contaminated by large CAFO farms, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen.
Blogger Jeff Simpson has some fun with the editor of the Bradley Foundation-supported blog site called Right Wisconsin, James Wigderson. He says that "Wiggy," known by many as "White Wisconsin" for his sometimes off-the-wall blogs, has no business commenting on Iowa Congressman Steve King when Widgerson himself is just as bad on racially charged comments.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey counsels Donald Trump to never enter a battle with Nancy Pelosi without having a means of escape. He notes that Trump has never been known as a strategic thinker, but now as he battles Pelosi over the government shutdown he really needs to be thinking long term, Humphrey says.
Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, claims that new Gov. Tony Evers is going to make it tough for Wisconsinites to get lower cost health insurance with his insistence that Wisconsin law adhere to Obamacare.