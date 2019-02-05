A record number of women are advising Tony Evers and running agencies in his administration, points out columnist Steve Walters. For the first time in state history, he adds, a majority of those working in the governor's office are women.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece posted on WisOpinion, describes how Wisconsin can stop Foxconn-type giveaway deals. He touts a plan advanced by former Delaware Democratic Gov. Jack Markell, who suggests that when a state gives private corporations huge subsidies there should be a corresponding federal tax of 100 percent on that money. This would discourage corporations playing states against each other.
Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Patty Schachtner of St. Croix writes a column for the Hill, the Washington, D.C., news outlet, saying that Wisconsin deserves better from Foxconn. The constant changes coming from the tech corporation have left nothing but uncertainty for a state that tried to be a good player. How much better we could have used that money, she says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that way back in 2017 the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ran a front-page headline asking whether Wisconsin had overpaid in its deal with Foxconn. The newspaper quoted a Michigan economist who suggested the $3 billion subsidy at the time was roughly eight times the typical cost per job created. Rowen goes on to explain how other studies show Wisconsin got a bad deal.
Account executive David Fladeboe posts on Right Wisconsin his views of how the governor and Legislature can achieve bipartisanship. The key is for the government officials to have the right tools, but more importantly, to get the people behind them so that you can get results.