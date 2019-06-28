Noting the recent deaths of two five-year-old children who were playing with loaded handguns left by adults, the Racine Journal Times implores gun owners lock up their guns. We know the majority of them do so, the paper editorializes, but a majority isn't enough, it has to be 100 percent to stop these needless accidents.
Are Democrats now the free trade party?, asks Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson. He observes that the two parties are flip-flopping on this issue. The debate over Donald Trump's tariffs, according to the data he has examined, indicates that there's been a big change in their views, he says.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio jock Dan O'Donnell, in another piece for the MacIver Institute, is ecstatic over the conservatives on the state Supreme Court ruling in favor of the actions taken by the lame-duck legislative session after the November election of Tony Evers. He chides Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess of judicial activism in declaring the session unconstitutional and chides the three high court dissenters from agreeing with Niess' decision.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson doesn't see it that way at all. In fact, he contends that it's the conservatives who are corrupting the judicial process. He cites recent Supreme Court rulings to underscore his point.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chastises the GOP-controlled Assembly for pulling funding for a well-testing fund. Noting that he had predicted that the Republicans would gut Gov. Tony Evers' attempts to add clean water protections to the budget, Rowen calls the actions "disgraceful."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a political cartoon that he calls "tough" because it's true. It shows Donald Trump playing golf through the bodies of the father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to get to the United States.