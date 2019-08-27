The Racine Journal Times celebrates the fact that Racine didn't win the battle to get a Milwaukee Bucks' farm team for which it would have had to build a new arena in the city, losing out to Oshkosh. The paper is gleeful that Racine failed and now the Oshkosh minor league team is filing for bankruptcy.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of Monday's judicial decision finding Johnson and Johnson liable for opioid deaths in Oklahoma and comments that Scott Walker and his attorney general Brad Schimel weren't interested in pursuing the suit. Meanwhile, he adds, they fought Medicaid expansion which only led to inadequate treatment for opioid addicts.
Trump flails and McConnell blockades, comments columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece for WisOpinion. He provides numerous examples of Donald Trump's fits and starts and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's blocking any legislation from the House. He quotes the late Sen. John McCain, "Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths ... They don't want anything done for the public good."
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeshia Myers comments that "money answereth all things" in Wisconsin's educational funding landscape. The truth is we have too many programs and not enough money to go around, she insists.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Scott Walker's tweets nowadays shows just what a right-wing zealot he was while he was the governor of Wisconsin.They show just how far he went to censor dissent aimed at conservative friends on the UW campus.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin posts a story from the conservative outlet The Center Square, written by Benjamin Yount, that Republican legislators want a free speech commitment from the UW. Quoting several of the GOP legislators, Yount reports that they are only interested in making sure other views are heard a la the First Amendment.