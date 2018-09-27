The Racine Journal Times is aghast that some Good Samaritans who went about rescuing animals stranded by the hurricane and tropical storm in the Southeast would actually be arrested for practicing veterinary medicine without a license. Perhaps Wayne County, North Carolina, officials would be better off helping recovery than concentrating on arresting someone who saved some 17 cats from certain death.
Former reporter and editor Dominique Paul Noth, who now writes on a website called "Dom's Domain," sees a new breed of Democrats vying for state office in Wisconsin who may just thwart the Republicans' gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts. There's a new energy among candidates, he believes, that is even affecting the traditional GOP strongholds in suburban Milwaukee.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to a recent Washington Post op-ed written by UW-Madison scientist Jack Williams about climate change and how it's likely to require a name change to famed Glacier National Park because all the glaciers are melting. Leads you to wonder, Rowen says, how Scott Walker's DNR, headquartered less than a mile from the UW, could actually deny the reality of climate change.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is beside himself noting that Gov. Scott Walker is decrying the influx of outside money into the gubernatorial campaign. Walker has attacked his opponent Tony Evers for accepting out-of-state union money at the same time that Walker has collected an estimated $40 million from outside conservative groups — and always has during this political career.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska accuses Assembly representative-elect Shelia Stubbs of milking the Madison-is-racist narrative for all its worth for complaining about a call to police that she was knocking on doors while campaigning in a city neighborhood recently. She blames a citizen rather than an active drug house nearby, Blaska complains.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a list of suggested campaign slogans for Gov. Scott Walker, insisting the governor is in need of them during this fall's campaign.
On his MalContends blog, Michael Leon insists that Foxconn is taking a toll on Wisconsin families living in the area near its new plant in Racine County. While local government and Foxconn join hands in taking land under eminent domain powers, Democrat Tony Evers remains silent on the matter, he blogs.