Ryan Owens, director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership at the UW-Madison, pens a column that appears on WisOpinion in which he discusses the lessons learned and thought about Tuesday's election. It shows for starters that the state is still divided, he says, and money doesn't necessarily buy everything.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, lists 10 lessons learned from Tuesday's Supreme Court race. Among them, he insists that the blue wave is still rolling, pointing to the fact that Lisa Neubauer actually got more votes than Rebecca Dallet, another liberal, got last spring in her court race. He also claims that the election showed outside money still matters in races like this.
In a column for Isthmus, Bill Lueders talks about presumed Supreme Court winner Brian Hagedorn's "lucky breaks." He insists that outside support and an uninspiring opponent helped Hagedorn win a race that many thought would go the other way.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Donald Trump's toying with the Affordable Care Act these past several days shows without doubt that he has no idea how so-called Obamacare works or how single-payer health insurance works.
Rick Esenberg, the president of the right-leaning Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, blogs on Right Wisconsin that Lisa Neubauer would be wasting money if she insists on a recount in Tuesday's Supreme Court election. He says she has no chance of overturning the 6,000-vote margin.
The reigning MVP from Milwaukee, Christian Yelich of the Brewers, may soon have to share that title with the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, speculates the Racine Journal Times, noting Giannis' amazing basketball season. This will allow fans in the FiServ Arena and Miller Park to both chant MVP, the paper says.