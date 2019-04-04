Madison and Chicago mayoral races were good news for gay youth, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The winners in those cities are both openly gay and the first to hold their cities' No. 1 one job, he points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen laments Tuesday's judicial election results and comments that it gave "Walkerism" a reprieve. It was obvious that many who voted for Tony Evers last year failed to turn out for the Supreme Court election, dealing progressivism in the state a major blow far into the future.
Blogger Jeff Simpson, meanwhile, blames Wisconsin Democrats for dropping the ball once again in the Supreme Court race. Simpson insists that Republicans in the state have their act together to support a conservative candidate, but the Democrats continually fail to lend enough support to a more liberal candidate.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy reports that there are more doubts about the Foxconn plant near Racine. He says the corporation isn't really building plants there now, but actually putting in the infrastructure to support any kind of plant. Now there's news that a compressed gravel base won't support an LCD fabrication plant that Foxconn promised. So what's being built? he asks.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the FCC and FTC need teeth to shut down robocallers. The paper was happy when it learned that the federal agencies were going to crack down on the calls, but then learned that they have no enforcement powers to collect fines they levy against the miscreants. Instead they have to refer enforcement to the Justice Department, which is too overwhelmed to take any action, the editorial adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a spoof on how he envisions U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr would condense books and reports like he did in reducing the Mueller report's 300 pages to just four. Included on the list are "Moby Dick," the Bible, and "War and Peace" boiled down in Barr style.