The Right Wisconsin blog picks up a speech made by outgoing House Speaker and Wisconsin 1st District Congressman Paul Ryan at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Institute Sept. 14. Ryan talks about free trade, military primacy and moral leadership. He admits we're in illiberal times and says that we need to take our cue from Ronald Reagan's legacy.
Political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece that appears on WisOpinion, contends that the Republicans, Donald Trump and Scott Walker are running scared as the mid-term elections loom. He notes how Walker is trying to explain his seven-year effort to end Obamacare.
"I just don't trust Scott Walker to keep me alive," says blogger Jeff Simpson about Walker's promise that if Obamacare is squelched by the courts, as Walker hopes it is, he will see to it that legislation is passed to have the state require health coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
In a column that appears in Isthmus, business analyst Michael Cummins composes an open letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Sen. and GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Leah Vukmir and Secretary of Agriculture Sheila Harsdorf, criticizing them for remaining silent as the town of Mount Pleasant continues to take away farmers' land via eminent domain for the Foxconn development.
Marathon County Libertarian Party chair Jim Maas says Wisconsin comes up terribly short on justice for all. He points to the state's huge prison population, more than twice that of Minnesota, as proof that the state has poor laws that cost taxpayers millions and do little to lower crime.
With Scott Walker, you've always got to look at the "tell," says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points out that Walker says things that in reality aren't true. The last "tell" moment is Walker's contention that he will run a "positive" campaign for re-election. Look at his ads, Rowen says — they are the "tell."