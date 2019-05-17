Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson comments on the surprising strength of Obamacare. The exchanges are working better than ever expected, he declares, experiencing a complete turnaround from a little more than a year ago. Ironically, it's doing best in areas that went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, he points out.
"Defeated Wisconsin governor and embodiment of bitterness Scott Walker took his Pity Pot Tour to Washington State this week where, apropos of nothing, he reportedly bashed Madison as being left of Stalingrad," Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes. Walker continue to hate Madison, Rowen points out, and the feeling is mutual since he lost the city by 150,000 votes in 2018. Why anyone in Washington state would care, befuddles the blogger.
Bill Feehan, the chairman of the La Crosse County Republican Party, in a commentary for the La Crosse Tribune, congratulates Wisconsin Eye for capturing two Democratic La Crosse legislators sitting while Republican were standing and applauding Wisconsin National Guard members of their service at the Mexican border. In an editor's note the Tribune points out that the snippet Feehan uses is far from capturing the full story of the event.
In an accompanying commentary in the Tribune, State Rep. Steve Doyle, one of the legislators Feehan accuses of sitting rather than standing for the Guard members, urges readers to watch the entire video so that they get the entire story.
In a WisOpinion column, Sean M. Marschke, chair of the Wisconsin Police Chiefs Association, says Wisconsin must pass a death benefit for families of fallen officers. He points out that currently there are no benefits for families who have lost an officer on duty. They even lose their health insurance, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times has some editorial fun with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not knowing what a garbage disposal is. She remarked on social media how she had been frightened after flicking on a switch and was by a "terrible" noise she never heard before. The paper suggest that the congresswoman come to Wisconsin where InSinkerator in Racine will show her what the appliance is and how it works.