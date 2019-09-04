After three years we're learning a lot more about Scott Walker's Foxconn scheme that many of us warned about, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes the recent stories about how Pleasant Prairie homeowners lost houses and land to eminent domain, but aren't being used for roads to the property after all. He says Walker's "blight" has come into sharper focus.
The Janesville Gazette steps into the middle of the big controversy in nearby Edgerton whether cell phones ought to be banned from school. The paper agrees with the high school principal who imposed the ban and adds that more schools need to do so.
The Racine Journal Times is appalled at the booing by Indianapolis Colts' fans aimed at Andrew Luck who had just announced his retirement during the Colts-Bears exhibition game several days ago. Luck doesn't owe you anything, the paper lectures the disgruntled fans.
Saying it looks like Milwaukee's mayoral race next April will be more interesting than expected, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on the entrance of State Sen. Lena Taylor into the race. He notes that fellow blogger, Chris Liebenthal, doesn't believe she has a chance.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts parts of a column by nationally-syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts who says that Democrats shouldn't aspire to getting back to normal after Donald Trump, but instead create a new normal that can give people hope and trust.
The UW-Madison Tommy Thompson Center's Ryan Owens posts a podcast with state Rep. Evan Goyke. Owens has been producing podcasts as part of the center's work for the past several weeks.