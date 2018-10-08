Political Environment blogger James Rowen chides Gov. Scott Walker by pointing out to Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers fans that, no, there's no train service to Miller Park. While Rockie fans have a brand new high-tech commuter rail service to Coors Field, no such things exists in Wisconsin because Walker killed the idea.
In a Baraboo News Republic column, Scott Frostman contends that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers has no plans other than to spend money. He claims that Evers' school funding plans will increase property taxes and he attacks Evers' plan to raise the gas tax to fix the state's deteriorating roads and highways.
Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Leon Young, in a Milwaukee Courier column, says the Republicans are making scurrilous accusations about Evers. Faced with slipping polling numbers, Young contends, Scott Walker and his campaign surrogates are making huge TV ad buys to falsely paint Evers as some kind of guy who backs teachers who watch porn.
In an opinion piece for Fox News, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Tammy Baldwin, claims the "madness" over the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court echoes the time when Democratic "craziness" tried to take over Wisconsin during the introduction of Act 10.
In a piece for the Milwaukee Courier, meanwhile, state Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat, writes that "we can do better than this," as she comments on the appointment. She accuses Republicans like Donald Trump and U.S. senators need to put rules in place for a balanced and fair procedure.