Political Environment blogger James Rowen facetiously suggests that Scott Walker has done all that airplane travel because Wisconsin has no Amtrak or smooth roads thanks to him. Those Amtrak trains are somewhere in California since the governor gave them away nearly eight years ago.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if the U.S. has experienced a coup d'e tat. That's what it sounds like has happened thanks to the anonymous op-ed piece in the New York Times on what's been going on in the oval office, he writes.
Republicans are failing farmers and other ordinary folks, insists political columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece that appears on WisOpinion. He notes that farmers voted for Donald Trump, but are now reeling under his policies. Same with programs like the Affordable Care Act that have helped ordinary people get insurance protection even with pre-existing conditions.
Wisconsin labor isn't taking a Randy Bryce victory in the First Congressional District for granted, says blogger Dominique Paul Noth. He says everyone recognizes it will be an uphill battle, especially because the district is so drastically gerrymandered.
Lucas Vebber, one of the staff members of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, posts on Right Wisconsin a blog that claims Madison "educrats" continue to ignore state law. He says that DPI Superintendent Tony Evers, whom WILL is suing, follows federal law instead of state law enacted by the Wisconsin Legislature.
The Racine Journal Times can't make up its mind editorially about the so-called "dark store" issue that has seen many big box stores getting lower assessments at the expense of property tax revenues for municipalities. After hearing a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce rep, the paper maintains that this is a complicated issue, but confesses that something needs to be done.