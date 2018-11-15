Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that it looks like New York's landing of a new Amazon headquarters will wind up with twice the number of jobs at less than half the cost that the Scott Walker administration negotiated with Foxconn. The city will pay about $1.5 billion in incentives while Amazon creates 25,000 jobs on Long Island. Wisconsin gave Foxconn $4 billion in tax breaks and other incentives for a promised 13,000 jobs, he notes.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, George Mitchell insists that Gordon Giampietro, a Milwaukee attorney who has been recommended for appointment as a U.S. district court judge, deserves a full and fair public hearing by the Senate judiciary committee. Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is holding up approval of Giampietro, Mitchell claims, for illegitimate reasons.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a surveillance video of the incident in which seven teenage gang members harassed a Madison couple, spilling into the West Towne Mall from a Metro bus last Saturday. The seven were nabbed by Madison police as they tried to run away when confronted in the mall.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey cheers on CNN's suit against the White House for yanking the credentials of its chief White House reporter, Jim Acosta. Donald Trump needs to be told that the White House can't discriminate against a newsperson for simply using his right to free speech. The chilling effect on the press is too dangerous, Humphrey adds.
MalContends blogger Michael Leon uses the Baraboo "Nazi salute" incident to bolster his contention that the Republican Party base is racist and antisemitic. He claims you can find the same state of mind in much of rural law enforcement and local government leaders.
Give us a break, replies Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman over the Donald Trump administration's latest excuse for missing the Veterans Day ceremony in France last week. The new excuse? The U.S. president didn't want to mess up the traffic in Paris by being driven to the event.