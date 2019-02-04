And the new cold war started today, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He's talking about the withdrawal by Donald Trump of the United States from the intermediate-range nucler missile treaty with Russia, which he is certain will spark another worldwide arms race.
Dominique Paul Noth explains why the State of the Union was always "Nancy's show." Noth says that he can't wait for the speech where Trump will be expected to explain numerous topics, including his disagreements with his intelligence agencies.
Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, writes on the association's newsletter attempting to explain the situation involving Foxconn and the flurry of conflicting news that surfaced last week. He claims the Foxconn deal has always been one of a work in progress.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn is not only wrong about gay people, but wrong for the high court. Humphrey is convinced that the former Scott Walker staffer has never known any gay people nor has he talked with any.
Jim Mass of the Wisconsin Libertarian Party blogs that government should leave peaceful people alone. He's upset with a bill introduced in the Legislature that would fine anyone for soliciting prostitution or pandering to prostitutes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen celebrates the 12th anniversary of his blog, noting that in that time he has posted nearly 19,000 items -- some short, some long. When asked what's his favorite he replies that it was a blog in 2011 just after Scott Walker introduced his first budget. He knew what kind of governor Walker would be, pointing out that the budget contained a $20 cut to monthly welfare benefits for the poor.