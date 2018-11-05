Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy tells the story of how the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin is a leader in the white nationalist movement founded by George Lincoln Rockwell, the infamous leader of the American neo-Nazi movement of a few decades ago. The successor group to Rockwell's movement is still based in New Berlin, he reveals, and describes what it has been up to.
Scott Walker wouldn't be doing these silly things in commenting about health care and trying to explain his positions if the country did have universal health care, comments Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. In fact, the state wouldn't have to be involved in health care at all, he adds.
In an op-ed for the Milwaukee Courier, Congresswoman Gwen Moore says she stands with incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She says everything from health care to Social Security is on the ballot Tuesday and Baldwin will protect it if she's re-elected.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that if he had his way he'd be working to make it much more difficult for rural conservatives to vote on election day. He cites a recent piece that says it is conservative Republicans who most favor make it tougher to vote. Perhaps we should be giving them a taste of their own medicine, he suggests.
In the same Milwaukee Courier edition, state Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat, comments on the pipe bomb incidents and blames the reckless rhetoric of Donald Trump for helping fuel the fire of violence that's plaguing America. We need to ask ourselves what is the social, moral and communal cost of the Trump presidency, she adds.
Dominique Paul Noth comments how Donald Trump has cheapened the language we speak. Take "caravan," for instance, he writes. There was a time when caravan had a positive meaning, but Trump and his excesses on virtually everything have changed that meaning, insisting that a caravan consists of rapists, terrorists and other evil people.
Ah, but it's the socialist left that spews rage and hate, insists Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He unloads on New York Times' op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg. He claims she spurs on leftists to take up arms in an armed rebellion against the current government.