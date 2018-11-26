Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that people are amazed by how Scott Walker could go from being a featured speaker at his party's national convention to a defeated governor two years later. It's simple, says Rowen, he did it by his own clumsy hand.
In a guest column for Isthmus, Bruce Murphy insists that Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans want to rig the next Supreme Court election by moving the 2020 presidential preference primary from April to March, thereby giving conservative Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly a better chance to win in an election devoid of the increased votes an April primary would attract.
USA Today-Wisconsin community columnist Casey Hoff, who writes for the Sheboygan Press and other Gannett Wisconsin newspapers, comments on the Baraboo High School photo that has caused a national uproar. The picture exposes ignorance and cheapens the Holocaust, he says.
Dominique Paul Noth wonders if Wisconsin will stay sleepy during the next 40 days. During this time of the year, citizens don't want to focus on politics, which is exactly why this is a good time for the Wisconsin GOP to play mischief before Tony Evers takes over as governor after the holidays.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes highlights how a number of energized groups are working to bridge the country's red and blue divide. He insists that some of the initiatives are indeed working and offer hope for a more civilized future in the nation's political scene.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is taken with a New York Times Sunday story that found that the midterm elections didn't help the Democrats mend fences with rural voters in the Midwest. He gleefully maintains that the progressive-liberal candidates lost in those areas, proof that these Dems aren't making any inroads.