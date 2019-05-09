Following yet another school shooting in Colorado, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey asks Donald Trump and Congress "where are your prayers now?" No, they aren't being listened to because our leaders continue to refuse to do anything about the senseless gun violence that has become so prevalent in the country.
Conservative blogger George Mitchell, writing on Right Wisconsin, sees the transportation funding as the most contentious budget battle this summer and probably into the fall. He says that Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson is smart to bring the battle down to the local level, showing exactly what projects in what legislative districts need to shelved if Gov. Evers doesn't get his eight-cent-a-gallon gas tax hike.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments on the Wisconsin GOP's fascination with big numbers, throwing them around when it comes to creating campaign fodder, but which are bogus -- Scott Walker's 250,000 jobs in four years, for instance. Now we've got Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a couple of years after touting 13,000 jobs at Foxconn, now claiming if it's half that, no big deal.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman signals he's tired of hearing Donald Trump insisting that Congressional Democrats pass immigration reform. Considering that anything the Democratic House would pass wouldn't see the light of day in the Republican controlled Senate, how about Trump taking lead and proposing a new law?
Get ready for Wisconsin's "lost decade" writes John Peterson on his Democurmudgeon blog. The state will fall behind on everything from benefitting from the marijuana industry to freeing itself of its fossil fuel addiction because Republicans like Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald still control the Legislature, he insists.