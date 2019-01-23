Martin Luther King Jr. didn't confuse property with people, unlike the U.S. Supreme Court's "Citizens United" decision, notes the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild in a column issued on MLK Jr. day. The famed civil rights leader left no doubt where he would have stood if he had been alive around nine years ago when the court declared corporations had same First Amendment rights as people, he writes.
Dominique Paul Noth asks who should bend -- Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi? In a People's World commentary, Noth notes that the longer the shutdown lasts, the more it gives rise to false equivalency -- that both sides are equally at fault for the dilemma. Noth says this is what Trump is hoping for in his refusal to budge.
Wisconsin Republican legislators are eyeing a health care bill that experts predict won't work, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He calls the whole GOP pre-existing protection bill, authored by the same legislators who want to kill Obamacare, nothing more than a charade.
Greta Neubauer, Democratic state representative from Racine, writes an op-ed for the Racine Journal Times extolling the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers and what she says is a bright new era for the state. She sees Evers bringing a new sense of hope to Wisconsin.