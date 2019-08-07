Really, Mitch, this is how you want to campaign? asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, pointing to a picture of a Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell campaign rally in Kentucky that featured mock tombstones labeled with the names of Merrick Garland, Amy McGrath and Socialism. A new low even for McConnell, says Heinzelman.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is aghast that the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission has decided to bestow its annual James C. Wright Human Rights Award to Brandi Grayson, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement. Blaska goes into detail into what he considers Grayson's war on police.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends its our civic duty to support basing the new F-35 jets at Madison's Truax Field. Not only has Truax been a major source of our nation's air defense system, he says, but the Air Guard base has been a strong player in the health of the city's economy, he adds.
In a WisOpinion column, state Sen. Howard Marklein, Republican of Spring Green, touts a bill he co-sponsored aimed at providing dumpsters where deer hunters can deposit deer carcasses in an effort to fight chronic wasting disease in the deer herd.
West Bend Daily News columnist Owen Robinson says Wisconsin needs a CLEAR alert system similar to one that is now working in Texas. He recounts a Texas incident where a woman was violently attacked that led to the establishment of the system, a sort of Amber Alert that can head off such tragedy.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal pens a tribute to his friend and fellow blogger on Cognitive Dissidence, Jeff Simpson, who passed away last weekend, the victim of a rare form of cancer. He had a fierce determination and an unsinkable spirit, he says, and will be missed by many friends and his readers.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that not a peep has come from Scott Walker's twitter account about the NRA since the massacre in El Paso, Texas. Rowen lists a flurry of tweets from Walker that brandished his NRA bonafides — until now.