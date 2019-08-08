Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, who regularly posts columns on the MacIver Institute's website, claims there is much ado about something in the response to the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings. He insists that even mourning isn't acceptable anymore — but blaming Republicans is.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Joseph Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Council to End Homelessness, writes that Milwaukee's tent city residents need services, not the destruction that is planned. The federal government has been complicit in causing this problem, he contends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska now says that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is the Progressive Dane mayor that Madison deserves. He claims that she is following in the footsteps of the police bashers and coddlers of unruly kids. And he chides the Madison police union for endorsing her. They are now getting what they deserve, he maintains.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman maintains that the recent buyout of Gannett by Gatehouse Media is yet another blow to journalism in the Milwaukee area. It's claimed that the acquisition will enhance digital news coverage, but adds that he's not holding his breath that this will happen.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal says the pettiness of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has hit a new low in his refusal to accommodate a handicapped Democratic lawmaker.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says a State Journal headline on Wisconsin legislative Republicans being "cool" to gun control measures following the latest spat of mass shootings is too lenient in describing their comments. They're much more than cool to gun control ideas, they're hostile to them, he adds.
Two staffers of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Libby Sobic and Will Flanders, write that a study shows that federal school discipline policy isn't working. In a posting on Right Wisconsin, the pair claims that the government's "top down" ideas have been a failure.