Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that the supposedly mild-mannered Gov. Tony Evers is playing hardball with Republicans, determined to beat them at their own game. He cites as one example the governor's quick action following the Dane County judge's decision that the lame-duck session was illegal.
USA Today-Wisconsin citizen column Casey Hoff is no fan of some Democratic candidates' proposals to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court. In a column that appears in the Sheboygan Press and other Gannett Wisconsin newspapers, Hoff calls the idea short-sighted and says it could come back to haunt the judicial process.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, state Sen. Duey Stroebel claims that Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has a hidden agenda in her "attacks" on her opponent, Brian Hagedorn. The conservative Republican likens her to Dane County judges, who, he insists, try to correct the Legislature based on their personal beliefs.
On the other hand, Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls Neubauer's opponent, Judge Brian Hagedorn, a "cheap shot" artist. He cites Hagedorn's attack on retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson, whom Hagedorn hopes to replace on the court, as a justice with her "thumb on the scale." Rowen notes that Abrahamson has a stellar reputation as one of the country's leading jurists.
In another Right Wisconsin piece, conservative writer Jordan Morales notes that the Republican Women of Waukesha are sponsoring a "build the wall ball" to "get ready" for the 2020 elections by building support for Donald Trump's wall at the Mexican border.
Blogger Jeff Simpson takes a shot at Madison School Board candidate David Blaska, insisting that the candidate is a cranky old man who doesn't believe in public schools.