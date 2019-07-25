Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes about the new Paul Ryan today in describing 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher's apparent rise in his party. He's being described as a policy wonk, like Ryan, and getting accolades as a "maverick," Murphy points out.
The right-wing MacIver Institute's Chris Rochester cautions about the "socialist" style of placing controls on prescription drug prices that Donald Trump's administration is quietly pushing. Controlling prices can be disastrous, Rochester maintains, as they have been in other countries that have adopted such policy.
Wisconsin business blogger John Torinus claims that Bernie Sanders' numbers look low for Medicare for All. Torninus contends that Sanders' plan will cost trillions of dollars and will be a hard sell for the average voter who likes his or her employee plan.
John Mielke, a kingpin of the construction industry, claims in a Superior Telegram column that those in favor of the prevailing wage, which was nixed by the Wisconsin Legislature Republicans last year, aren't always forthright in their arguments.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Congress should follow Wisconsin's lead in fighting human trafficking. The paper applauds the actions taken by Attorney Gen. Josh Kaul, which it says has added resources to fighting sex trafficking and says Congress should follow the example.