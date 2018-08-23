Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that not only are parts of Wisconsin's landscape inundated with water, but the state is flooded with dismal science too. He hopes residents will point out to Gov. Scott Walker that the wetlands Walker wants to pave over are nature's way of mitigating a climate that is changing and becoming warmer. Rowen points out how the DNR's web page that formerly provided info about climate change has been stripped of all reference to it.
Madison blogger David Blaska gives credit to the heroes of Monday night's flooding in the Madison area: Ald. Matt Phair and his wife for attempting to save drowning people, and city, county and village fire departments, law enforcement, street and public works personnel.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel conservative columnist Christian Schneider opines that Medicare-for-all, which is gaining traction with progressives, is nothing but an attempted rebranding of single-payer health care. Those who think it's a good idea haven't been paying attention to how Obama's Affordable Care Act has raised consumers' costs, he writes. And besides, Medicare's financial standing is nothing to emulate. Schneider suggests that the proposal is wildly expensive and even dopier than Trump's plan to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.
Laura Tunney of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty writes on the website Right Wisconsin about a recent WILL study, "Silent Successes," that shows media coverage of the impacts of Scott Walker's Act 10 has been overwhelmingly negative. But, she says, positive stories exist all over the state. Among the benefits of Act 10, she writes, is schools' ability to provide incentives for better teaching through merit pay and no longer being required to consider seniority first when making staffing decisions.
Act 10, likely to be a big issue in the governor's race, comes up in a column posted on WisOpinion, too. Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie says Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature have no plan in place to fix problems in the state's criminal justice system. One huge problem is a critical shortage of corrections officers, he says, and he attributes that problem partly to low pay compared to other states and to Act 10, which prevents workers from negotiating higher wages.