New York Magazine's "Intelligencer," Eric Levitz, suggests that the Democratic Party's most electable candidate in 2020 isn't even running. That would be, according to him, Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She's just the candidate — advocating for single-payer health care two decades, pushing to get workers on corporate boards — that voters want.
In a column for People's World, Dominique Paul Noth examines the debate between Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans on what's really happening at Foxconn. Many wonder if the state hasn't been suckered by the huge international corporation and now realize that what Donald Trump touted about the company was mostly a lie.
Ultra-conservative columnist for the West Bend Daily News, Owen Robinson, insists that Wisconsin needs to elect Brian Hagedorn to keep the state's conservative "revolution" alive. He has a laundry list of GOP issues Hagedorn would save on the bench, where he has claimed he would be neutral.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that when he was a legislator, Tommy Thompson was often referred to as "Dr. No." Today, though, says Rowen, we have "Dr. Never" in the person of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it backs a bipartisan bill that would make it easier for violators of the law to expunge their court records so that they aren't forever shut out of finding employment. The paper says it understands the problem of keeping records from the public, but believes the good of the bill outweighs the bad.