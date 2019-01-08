Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls would-be mayoral candidate Toriana Pettaway's racial remarks "troubling." She described her disqualification from the mayoral race as "some White Supremacy b.s." when a city clerk found her papers to be two short of what the law requires. The fact that she's the city's racial equity coordinator only makes her comments worse, says Humphrey.
The Racine Journal Times urges the state Legislature to pass a bill sponsored by state Sen. Van Wanggaard that would put restrictions on the length of paid leaves for law-enforcement officers involved in incidents during their duty with various departments.
Blogger Jeff Simpson compares former President John F. Kennedy's vision of space exploration with that of current President Donald Trump. He notes that Kennedy launched a scientific space effort while Trump has come along with yet another branch of the armed services, a Space Force.
On Right Wisconsin, Will Flanders of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty challenges new Gov. Tony Evers to an "honest discussion" about voucher schools, which he insists are doing much better than public schools in the state. During the campaign, Evers was dismissive of vouchers compared to public education.
Dominique Paul Noth is convinced that Scott Walker manufactured the longest ride into the sunset before leaving office this week. Noth notes Walker's activities since the Nov. 6 election, signing lame-duck legislation and spelling out how to join a speakers' bureau to champion Donald Trump and his policies. He notes how much Walker will be missed as a foil by legislative Republicans.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece that appears on WisOpinion, describes the pain that the government shutdown is causing everyone from federal workers to farmers in Wisconsin and elsewhere. He urges Wisconsin readers to contact their Republican representatives to end this destructive impasse created by Donald Trump.