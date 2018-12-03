Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga, soon to be a state senator from the Milwaukee suburbs, uses his accounting skills to attack what he calls "Madison math." Kooyenga claims that math shows the state budget down about $2 billion below what's needed in the next budget cycle -- yet the budget is really not only in good shape, but has become so while Republicans have cut taxes as well.
Writing for the Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, Rick Esenberg of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty wonders if pro-business Republicans are heading for a slippery slope. He claims that the ideas once the domain of "socialists" are sneaking into the GOP, too, as evidenced by the new-found hope for trade protectionism.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that Wisconsin Democrats have got to do a better job pointing out what gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts are doing to the state. C'mon Dems, tell us the story, he says, before the GOP gets away with more without getting a majority of the votes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman expresses disbelief that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald would actually admit that the Republican attempt to move the presidential primary from April to March 2020 is aimed at making conservative Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly's election easier.
The jingle of economic plans in southeast Wisconsin is boosting the holiday season, says the Racine Journal Times in an editorial recounting the number of new business initiatives in the Racine area.